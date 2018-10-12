Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy urged to grant space to exhibit posters of Villain 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Shivarajkumar and S A Chinne Gowda, president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), on Thursday met Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and sought permission to exhibit publicity material to promote the Kannada film Villain.The film will be released on October 18 and the film crew want some places to put up film posters for publicity.

Speaking to TNIE, Chinne Gowda said, “We have asked the chief minister to allot particular spaces around the city for the publicity of the film Villain. We told him that we will ensure we don’t disturb the beauty of the city. However, the CM assured that he would speak to the BBMP Commissioner regarding it and that he had no right to take any decision since it was a High Court order.”

Following a HC directive and subsequent order by the BBMP chief, the city has been shorn of all publicity hoardings pending the implementation of a proper advertisement policy. The High Court had recently asked the BBMP to ensure that illegal hoardings be removed to help the city regain its lost beauty.