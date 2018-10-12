Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops crack fatal mugging case, arrest two men in Bengaluru

Close to two months after a mugging case in which a 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death, the Kodigehalli police have finally arrested the two accused.

Published: 12th October 2018 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Close to two months after a mugging case in which a 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death, the Kodigehalli police have finally arrested the two accused.They are Chetan alias Bubbly (22), a resident of Mathikere, and Mohammed Mansoor Sharief (22), a resident of Railway Parallel Road in Yeshwantpur. The duo allegedly stabbed Chandrashekhar of Gauribidanur to death on the night of August 19  after he refused to give his mobile phone.

On the fateful day, Chandrashekhar was going with his friend Narayanaswamy to have dinner. Around 10 pm, while passing the service road near Bhadrappa Layout bridge on his two-wheeler, he was asked to stop his vehical by the two youths.

Assuming they would ask for some address, Chandrashekar did as he was asked.  But instead, the duo asked them to give their cash and mobile phones.  When Chandrashekhar told them he did not have a mobile phone, they stabbed him in his left thigh. Narayanaswamy gave his mobile phone and cash of `3,000 to the robbers. 

Chandrashekhar battled for life for three days, and died on August 21. The police, who verified the CCTV footage near the spot, did not get any clues. Recently, the accused were caught during a vehicle check. “When they were interrogated, they confessed to the murder. The mobile phones they had robbed, the button knife and the bike used in committing the offence have been seized from them,” the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Kodigehalli police Murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp