Cops crack fatal mugging case, arrest two men in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close to two months after a mugging case in which a 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death, the Kodigehalli police have finally arrested the two accused.They are Chetan alias Bubbly (22), a resident of Mathikere, and Mohammed Mansoor Sharief (22), a resident of Railway Parallel Road in Yeshwantpur. The duo allegedly stabbed Chandrashekhar of Gauribidanur to death on the night of August 19 after he refused to give his mobile phone.

On the fateful day, Chandrashekhar was going with his friend Narayanaswamy to have dinner. Around 10 pm, while passing the service road near Bhadrappa Layout bridge on his two-wheeler, he was asked to stop his vehical by the two youths.

Assuming they would ask for some address, Chandrashekar did as he was asked. But instead, the duo asked them to give their cash and mobile phones. When Chandrashekhar told them he did not have a mobile phone, they stabbed him in his left thigh. Narayanaswamy gave his mobile phone and cash of `3,000 to the robbers.

Chandrashekhar battled for life for three days, and died on August 21. The police, who verified the CCTV footage near the spot, did not get any clues. Recently, the accused were caught during a vehicle check. “When they were interrogated, they confessed to the murder. The mobile phones they had robbed, the button knife and the bike used in committing the offence have been seized from them,” the police said.