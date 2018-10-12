NIMHANS uses 3D platform to predict impact of electrical stimulation to brain for schizophrenia patients

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) has started using a technology called SIMULIA applications to predict the effectiveness of a non-invasive clinical treatment for schizophrenia patients, called Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS), before the clinical procedure is carried out.

Dr G Venkatasubramanian, Professor of Psychiatry and Head of the Department of Clinical Neurosciences at NIMHANS, said, “Computational modelling and simulation technologies allow mathematical reconstruction of the impact of tDCS in the treatment of several neuropsychiatric disorders."

The 3D platform is used to generate models of the brain to accurately estimate the likely impact of the electrical stimulation. This is used for treating symptoms of schizophrenia by personalising/customising neuromodulation.NIMHANS’ adoption is a first-of-its-kind deployment, where psychiatrists will be able to leverage simulation technology to forecast challenges and outcomes of the treatment procedure for disorders such as schizophrenia.