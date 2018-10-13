Home Cities Bengaluru

21-year-old student dies in late-night car crash in Bengaluru

The woman was killed on the spot after the car she was travelling in rammed into the compound wall of an army installation on Old Airport Road.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old interior designing student was killed on the spot while four of her friends were injured when their speeding sedan rammed into the compound wall of an army installation on Old Airport Road on Friday night. The driver, Shashank Chauhan has been booked by the Ulsoor police for driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of Devanshi Rajaguru.

Devanshi, who hailed from Rajkot in Gujarat, died before she reached hospital. The injured, apart from the driver are Bhumika Devanshi, Raghunandan, Adithya Adiga and Amisha Patel, all students of a private college in Koramangala. Devanshi's sister Bhumika works in a kinder garden school as a part-time faculty as well. Shashank's condition is said to be critical.

The police said that the injured told the police that they had come to Indiranagar for a party and were returning home. Shashank who drunk was behind the wheel and lost control and crashed into the compound wall of the army officers quarters. The passersby helped the injured rush to a private hospital but Devanshi was declared brought dead. Ulsoor traffic police are further investigating the case.

