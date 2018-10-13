Bangalore: Will commuters see relief next year? 

Gourav Pratap Mishra By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuters on the Nayandahalli-Silkboard stretch might breathe a sigh of relief by next year end, as work on all the under construction flyovers and underpasses is likely to be completed, hinted a BBMP official. While Rs 153 crore has been sanctioned towards road infrastructure to complete the flyovers and underpasses in this area, one specific stretch towards PES College, in Banshankri 3rd stage, has undergone several changes in past three years, and with significant delays.

The stretch between PES College and Katriguppe, near Vidyanagar, was raised, and a flyover was erected. Barely few months after the flyover was inaugurated, a board reading ‘work in progress’ welcomed motorists.

While the intention of this one-way flyover was to ease traffic coming in from Nayandahalli, for the last two years, the stretch has been choked.

The state government had passed tenders for the rejuvenation of this 12 km stretch — which includes two to three flyovers and repair and construction of new underpasses from Nayandahalli to Silk Board, said Hosekerehalli corporator, Rajeshwarai Cholraj.

This flyover towards PES College took over a year to be constructed. The inauguration of the same was delayed by a month, and was finally opened to commuters last year in December. However, the plan for laying an underpass a kilometre ahead of the flyover, was only initiated after three-four months.

Delay in funds

According to a source, the Rs 153 crore package proposed by the previous Siddaramaiah government, under KJ George’s supervision, excluded two major elements in the construction of the underpass on this road - water lines and KEB lines. Recalling the construction work near Kamakya Theater, Cholraj said, “Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) was not updated on the digging that was supposed to take place for erecting the underpass. This is the reason they stopped the construction and demanded for funds, and said only then they will shift their water lines.”

Last year, the road right after the flyover was dug up on both sides. While commuters faced problems here on a daily basis, the BWSSB awaited for funds to arrive so they could shift the lines and construction of the underpass could be started, informed a source.

However, referring to the delay by the government in paying the BWSSB, Cholraj quoted an assistant engineer and said, “The government has released the funds, and the BWSSB has shifted their water lines. Now, the whole stretch near Kamkya Theatre has been dug open, and completion of the same will take time till April.”

Last year, in August, the flyover near PES was under construction, and this year, it remains closed again. Commuters are still travelling on damaged roads near the Vidyanagar petrol bunk. Moreover, they are now forced to take inner streets so they can connect to the main Nayandahalli-Silk Board stretch from the Devegowda petrol bunk.

Flyover open for only six months

The flyover was under construction for over a year, and was inaugurated in December 2017. By July this year, it was closed again.

Rs 35 crore for work on this stretch

Rs 18 crore was sanctioned for two underpasses near PES College, and `17 crore was sanctioned for construction of a flyover, which is now closed, Rajeshwarai Cholraj, corporator, Hosekerehalli, told CE.