Cops on lookout for Sports Authority of India kabaddi coach accused of molesting minor 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Jnanabharathi police are on the lookout for a kabaddi coach of Sports Authority of India (SAI) who has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl.

According to police, 59-year-old Hosamani allegedly molested the girl on Tuesday evening in the changing room of the SAI Southern Office near Bengaluru University campus. He has been missing since Tuesday night after the incident was reported at the SAI’s office and an official complaint was lodged with the sports authorities.

Meanwhile, the police said Hosamani has left his mobile phone at home and his family claims to have no clue about his whereabouts. “The family claims that they are also worried about his sudden disappearance and are looking for him. We are also trying to question his family and find out if he is at any of his relatives’ house,” a senior officer told TNIE.

In a complaint to SAI officials, the girl, around 4.15 pm raised an alarm in the girls’ dressing room near the kabbadi ground of the sports complex.

“A function was going on in the auditorium and most of the coaches and athletes were attending the function. The girl, who was changing, ran out of the dressing room and raised an alarm. The coach was in the dressing room where men are not allowed ... she later informed her mother,” a senior officer said. After that, the girl’s father and uncle arrived at the venue and allegedly assaulted Hosamani. He was brought to the office and an official complaint was lodged by the girl.

While the coach confessed to the incident, the authority has suspended him and have assured the girl’s family of conducting an inquiry.

SAI has reportedly formed a panel to inquire into the incident. “We have not had any such complaints against the coach in the past. A police complaint has been filed. We have suspended him and will conduct an official inquiry into the incident,” a SAI official said.