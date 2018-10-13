Home Cities Bengaluru

Grown widely in Jammu, guchi mushrooms have nutty texture

A unique ingredient for me is the morel mushroom (Guchi). I have fond childhood memories about it too. 

Published: 13th October 2018 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Chef Manmohan Singh,
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A unique ingredient for me is the morel mushroom (Guchi). I have fond childhood memories about it too. I grew up in the hilly region of Poonch, Jammu where it is widely grown and abundantly found. Morel mushrooms are tasty, delectable and easily available since they are widespread in the region. I used to eat them a lot during my younger days. I, however, only explored its uses in diverse recipes after joining the kitchen. 

Morel mushroom is originally grown in the Upper Himalayan region. Guchi mushrooms are one of the most expensive mushrooms found in India and mostly grown during the monsoon. They are scientifically known as Morchella esculenta. It involves a long cultivation process. This mushroom is not immediately sold since it takes months to dry in a way that allows it to be stored for future use. In addition to being  low on calories, it offers unmatched health benefits due to its richness in iron and antioxidants.

We cook up a couple of traditional as well as exotic recipes using morel mushroom: for example, Guchi Pulao Risotto and Morel Mushroom Consommé with Poached Egg. We also use it in some of our soups. Our guests have relished it and provided us with extremely positive and encouraging responses. We make sure that the they are used optimally and carefully since it has a powerful flavour and can overpower other ingredients. Our endeavour is to use it as per recipe and sometimes even soak the ingredient prior to usage thereby, ensuring tenderness and optimum flavour.

Morel mushrooms give out a distinct, yet earthy and meaty flavour with its characteristic nutty texture. It offers a truly rich and enhanced flavour to all recipes. The biggest challenge while cooking the morel mushroom is to ensure that the pan has the right temperature or else it has a tendency to release excess moisture. For best results, I pat dry the pan before cooking. 

– Chef Manmohan Singh,
executive chef, Keys Select Hotel Whitefield

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp