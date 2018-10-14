Pandal hopping for the homesick Bengali 

Tania Thomas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The large Bengali population in the city – approximately eight to ten lakh people – are spoilt for choice with around 120 Pujos that are being organised in the city, 30 of which are done on a large-scale. City Express has the low-down on some of the must-visit pandals.

Theme-based

Pujo in an open ground

Jayamahal Durga Puja has been part of the city since 1954, and is one of the oldest Pujo celebrations in Bengaluru. Having mastered the art of theme-based Pujo celebrations, which is seen widely in Kolkata, these pandals are known for their innovative concepts.

Talking about the usage of themes, vice president of Jayamahal Pujo, Tapan Datta, says, “We are trained in creating theme-based Pujo. Previously, we had created an Egyptian theme-based Pujo. This year, our theme is space and aliens. We have brought artists from Kolkata who have been working on this for the last 45 days.”

While the theme is one of the main attractions, the celebrations here also include distribution of bhog, free meals and various cultural performances. Talking about using an open-ground concept, Tapan says, “We have brought about a concept called Muktangon (open ground), where we allow amateur artists to come showcase their talents. We were the first to introduce it in Bengaluru in 2010. We have a special food court with around 25 food stalls, which includes all kinds of Bengali dishes that are not available easily.”

Jayamahal Durga Puja is being held at Jayamahal Park, off Nandidurga Road, and the celebrations will be on till October 19. For more information, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2078324335830371/.

‘Bengaluru e Bengali adda’

Sanskritik is organising its fourth Pujo celebrations this year, and the theme is Neelambari – sky, birds and nature. The five-day celebration here is power-packed with food and cultural performances.

Arnab Mukhopadyay, president of Bangalore e Bangali Adda, the association that hosts this celebration, tells us about the cultural programme this year, saying, “We have in-house cultural programmes for three days, and on Navami, we have a fashion show called Made in India.”

The Pujo will be held at JP Nagar 3rd Phase till October 19. For more details and a detailed schedule visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1927855870586363/

Power of women

Bengali in Bengaluru (BiB) is organising celebrations for the eighth year in the city. Talking about their theme this year – ‘celebrate the power of women’ – Rajeev Kundu, president of BiB, says, “Most events are male-dominated. In our organisation, there a lot of female members who handle majority of the artwork used in our celebrations, so we want to pay tribute to them this year.” He adds, “Unlike the commercialised celebrations in most places, here, we provide a homely environment, where you won’t feel like you’re far away from Bengal.”

Even in the cultural programmes, the theme will shine through. The celebrations will be held at Udupi Garden in BTM Layout, and will be on till October 19. For more details, isit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bengaliinbangalore/

Oldest Pujo in Karnataka

This is the 69th year that The Bengalee Association is organising Pujo celebrations in Bengaluru. The theme this year is a collage on historical structures of Kolkata, such as Victoria Memorial, Howrah Bridge and even the hand-pulled rikshaw. Talking about one of the main highlights this year, a member of the association, says, “This year, we will be having a fashion show with 50 of our members taking part. We will be showcasing the evolution of saris through this, with all age groups seen participating.”

She adds, “We usually see a big crowd coming for the celebrations, and around 4,000 to 5,000 people participate in the bhog.” Some of the most-awaited highlights in this celebration include the dhunuchi dance, dandiya dance and sindoor khela, followed by a procession towards Ulsoor lake. The celebrations will be held at Manpho Convention Centre in Veeranna Palya, and will carry on till October 19. For more details visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/243625346305919/

