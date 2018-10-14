Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth clicking selfie with friend stabbed to death at Mysore Bank Circle

The deceased is identified as Gautam Krishna, who hailed from Alappuzha in Kerala.

Published: 14th October 2018 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Two miscreants stabbed to death a 23-year-old youth who was clicking selfies with his friend at Mysore Bank Circle in Upparpet police limits on Friday night. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. The deceased is identified as Gautam Krishna, who hailed from Alappuzha in Kerala. He had come to the city in the last week of September and had joined a private cargo company at Halasur Gate just a few days ago. He was residing in the same area.

Police said Krishna had gone to a restaurant in Majestic to party along with his friend Vyshak, who works in the same cargo company. “After the party, they were walking home and they had stopped near State Bank of India on KG Road to click a selfie. It was around midnight when two youths on a Honda Dio attacked Krishna and stabbed him in the chest and escaped. His friend Vyshak managed to rush him to a nearby hospital in an auto but he was declared dead on arrival,” police said.

Three special teams have been formed to track down the accused. Police are verifying CCTV footage to get clues about the movement of the accused before and after committing the offence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mysore Bank Circle Stabbed Man killed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp