Youth clicking selfie with friend stabbed to death at Mysore Bank Circle

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two miscreants stabbed to death a 23-year-old youth who was clicking selfies with his friend at Mysore Bank Circle in Upparpet police limits on Friday night. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. The deceased is identified as Gautam Krishna, who hailed from Alappuzha in Kerala. He had come to the city in the last week of September and had joined a private cargo company at Halasur Gate just a few days ago. He was residing in the same area.

Police said Krishna had gone to a restaurant in Majestic to party along with his friend Vyshak, who works in the same cargo company. “After the party, they were walking home and they had stopped near State Bank of India on KG Road to click a selfie. It was around midnight when two youths on a Honda Dio attacked Krishna and stabbed him in the chest and escaped. His friend Vyshak managed to rush him to a nearby hospital in an auto but he was declared dead on arrival,” police said.

Three special teams have been formed to track down the accused. Police are verifying CCTV footage to get clues about the movement of the accused before and after committing the offence.