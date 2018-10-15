Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's Kanakapura road remains in state of pity; authorities pass the buck

Kanakapura Main Road from Sarakki signal in the Jarganahalli area, over which the Metro line runs, does not seem to belong to any authority.

Published: 15th October 2018 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Damaged road near JP Nagar Metro station  Shriram BN

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kanakapura Main Road from Sarakki signal in the Jarganahalli area, over which the Metro line runs, does not seem to belong to any authority. The road near JP Nagar Metro station has been uneven for close to a year. Residents have been knocking on the doors of various authorities to get it fixed.

“The road is only half asphalted and the footpath slabs are broken. This road was partially asphalted in June this year by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), but potholes remain. The road is a national highway and poor maintenance adds to traffic jams during peak hours. The sides of the road are filled with mud and slush,” said Abdul Aleem, who has been trying to find out which authority is responsible for this.

He added, “There is a bus stop nearby, and people boarding the buses have no option but to stand on this road to catch them. Since both the footpath and the roads are damaged, pedestrians have to walk on the road, which is dangerous. There are many schools close to this area, and buses halt at this spot to pick up and drop children too.”

Each of the three departments — National Highways Authority of India, BMRCL and BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) — say the road and its maintenance is the other's responsibility. Them passing the buck each time, has left Aleem and other residents frustrated. His written complaints to officials refers to the stretch between Metro pillars 85 and 90. 

When City Express followed up with concerned officials from each of the above departments, none took responsibility for the road.  Prakash M, engineer at NHAI, said, "We gave the road to BMRCL for Metro construction and it belongs to them. Only from NICE Road junction onwards, going up to Kanakapura Road, belongs to National Highway 209."

BMRCL's land acquisition officer, Channappa Goudar, said, “The road belongs to BBMP. Permission was taken from the corporation as the road leading up to NICE Road junction, belongs to BBMP only.”
MJ Kumar, assistant engineer of Yelachenahalli ward, BBMP said, “The road belongs to National Highways. They have to asphalt and maintain it. It falls in our ward, but belongs to them as it is a highway road.”

To make matters worse, there is a discrepancy in statements among NH officials too.   As a response to Aleem’s complaint on September 8 to NHAI, an e-mail response was received on September 28. An excerpt of this email interaction with the Project Implementation Unit, Ramanagara, National Highways Authority of India, reads, “It is learnt that this stretch was originally NH portion under the supervision of the State PWD, NH Wing. However, during the construction of the Metro, this road asset was disturbed by Metro without permission FROM NH authorities, and accordingly, as of today, this road lies with the BMRCL.” 

There is little clarity even now, on who owns the road and is responsible for the maintenance of it. In all this mess, the residents who live on this road, suffer traffic congestion, broken roads and slush on the sides.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanakapura road JP Nagar Metro station Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Potholes Bengaluru roads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp