BMRCL bats for wider footpaths around 26 metro stations in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Footpaths around 26 Metro stations will get a facelift with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to improve access to Metro stations, which is a bid to encourage commuters to walk short distances instead of opting for other modes of transport. Eighty-six km of pavement will be developed once the project takes off.

The project, estimated at Rs 80 crore, is being reviewed by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which is working in collaboration with the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT). The latter conducted the initial study on the station access plan for select stations and subsequently submitted it to BBMP and BMRCL.

“We did a station access plan study for ten stations, which under review by the BMRCL. They want a larger radius around the station to be covered under this project. We were initially aiming for 500 to 700 metres for the 26 stations, though this figure will differ for each station,” said a special officer of DULT, Murali Krishna.

Giving an example, Murali pointed out, “For the Mantri Mall-Sampige Road Metro station, we were considering a 500-metre footpath development. But the Metro authorities suggested we look beyond that. Even physical integration for commuters who require autos, buses, cabs after their ride is being looked at. Besides main roads, smaller roads that serve as an approach to the station will be looked into.”

Confirming this, MD of BMRCL Ajay Seth, said, “To facilitate inter-model transit and to improve accessibility to Metro/ bus stations, officers from DULT, BMRCL, BMTC, BBMP and the Traffic Police are looking at the road, footpath infrastructure in a 1 km radius around Metro stations.”

He added, “The area around three stations is being studied first. We are looking at Sandal Soap Factory, Mahalakshmi and Rajajinagar stations.”

Srinivas, executive engineer, BBMP (road infrastructure), said, “The DPR is in progress. Surveys are underway. Tenders will be called for in 15 to 20 days. We are coordinating with both agencies. BMRCL wants more roads to be covered within the radius of each station.”

Urban expert RK Misra, who is working along with BBMP, said the plan is to connect every station to points where traffic is created, in a radius that could go up to one to two kilometres.

Murali said other aspects, such as convenience while crossing roads to reach Metro stations, additional traffic signals for pedestrians and vehicles, the need to re-route private vehicles and other finer aspects, are being studied too.