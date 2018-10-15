Home Cities Bengaluru

Lone parent support group helps care for children with Rett syndrome 

IRSF brought neurologists, geneticists, nutritionists, paediatricians and gynaecologists to answer the questions of concerned parents on topics ranging from menstruation to swallowing difficulties.

Published: 15th October 2018 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

parents, child, adoption, children, family, representational image

Image for representational purpose only.

By Suraksha P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) is the only parent support group in the country for those suffering from the disease. However, there is no data on the number of patients suffering from the disease, which primarily targets girls.

IRSF brought together neurologists, geneticists, nutritionists, paediatricians and gynaecologists to answer the questions of concerned parents on topics ranging from menstruation to swallowing difficulties. The event was attended by 27 families from outside Karnataka and three of them were from Bengaluru.

Samir Sethi, IRSF president and father of a 24-year-old daughter suffering from Rett Syndrome, said that previously their support group was only focussed around the National Capital Region (NCR) and they were surprised to find more children when they took their meets across India. This was their 11th awareness meet.

“When we went to Mumbai, we picked up data on girls suffering from Rett. Now, we have reached out to families in Bengaluru. We believe that when we reach out to the government for help together, we can get things such as disability certificates and steer policy in place,” Samir said.  Dr Rajni Khajuria was the first to start her research work on Rett Syndrome in India as part of her PhD thesis in 2005. She ended up becoming the bridge between parents and started IRSF.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Rett Syndrome Foundation Rett syndrome Support group

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp