Home Cities Bengaluru

Bringing conversations of inclusion to the mainstream  

His personal journey of raising a child with cerebral palsy gave him deep insights about the unequal world we were living in.

Published: 16th October 2018 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Tania Thomas
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Hosting India Inclusion Summit for the seventh year in the city, India Inclusion Foundation will bring together thought leaders from various fields to provide insights on inclusion. The aim is to inspire at least 10 million people by 2020 and make India inclusive by 2030. 

In a conversation with City Express, V R Ferose, the founder and managing trustee of Indian Inclusion Foundation, talks about the inspiration behind India Inclusion Summit (IIS). He says, “It started in January 2012 over an informal lunch conversation with Dr Arun Shourie (former cabinet minister, Journalist and Magsaysay Awardee), who sore the seeds of the idea to get like-minded people to come together and drive awareness about people with disabilities.

His personal journey of raising a child with cerebral palsy gave him deep insights about the unequal world we were living in. While the initial idea was to get together a few senior executives to brainstorm about how to rally support amongst corporates, it took a much larger shape when we hosted the first India Inclusion Summit on December 3, 2012 (World Disability Day). Since then, IIS has been hosting the event every year.” 

Priyanka Agarwal, a visually-challenged employee of a multinational IT company, is one of the lead volunteers of India Inclusion Summit. She says the summit brings speakers from all over the world who have done something with their own capabilities. “It brings together unsung heroes who have brought about a change. The event is open to all and aims to inspire and motivate.” 

Talking about her journey with IIS, she says, “When I first attended IIS as an audience and saw people sharing their stories, I got a better perspective on how I looked at what we consider to be limitations... I started volunteering, became compassionate, and went on to transform myself.” 

Inclusive Walkathon

As part of the Indian Inclusion Summit this year, an inclusive walkathon was organised for the first time in the city on October 14. Over 2,000 people registered for the event. It saw the participation of all age groups and people with disability. The aim of the walkathon was to create awareness and spread the idea of inclusion across India and the world.

It was the brainchild of Pavithra YS, MD of Vindhay Infomedia and a trustee at the India Inclusion Foundation. She says, “Awareness is created when common people join in. The walkathon is not about walking together but it’s about people interacting and becoming friends with those who are so-called able. When you walk together, you realise there are so many things that you have in common with them. Just a change in the mindset of people is required.”

VR Ferose adds, “The walkathon is just one step in a series of activities that we do throughout the year, the ripple effect can only be measured over a period of time. Eventually, we are building a movement, and not a campaign.”

Caroline Casey, Irish 
activist and founder of Valuable; 
Jerry White, co-lead of the historic International Campaign to Ban Landmines 
Nandita Das, actor and director 
Rajni Bakshi, journalist and author 
K S Chitra, playback singer
The India Inclusion Summit will be held at Raddison Blu, Marathahalli on November 18. You can register the event for free on their website indiainclusionsummit.com.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp