Invigilator writes exam in Bengaluru, caught copying

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A top-level team of Bangalore University distance education department who went on a surprise inspection at one exam centre for the ongoing distance education courses examinations on Sunday got a surprise themselves.

They were shocked to find one of their own officials, supposed to be checking if candidates were copying, indulging in some copying of her own. The officer, supposed to be the invigilator for the centre, was sitting for the exams with a mobile phone and reference books.

The official, working as an office superintendent in the distance education department for 8 years, wanted to take the exams to get an MA degree in Sociology.

The team debarred her from writing the exams on the spot.

A report about the incident, sent to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, could also result in her suspension.

Before she was caught on Monday, the official had even managed to write two papers.

According to Professor B C Mylarappa, Director of the Distance Education Department, the official had approached him directly, asking to be put on exam duty.

“I was shocked to hear that she was actually appearing for the exams when she was on exam duty as an invigilator,” he said.

Mylarappa clarified that staff wishing to appear for exams needed permission from the university.

“I was not informed of her writing the exams despite being the director of the department,” he said.