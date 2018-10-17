Home Cities Bengaluru

Bumpy road to Bengaluru school has parents fuming

Located just outside the boundaries of the Kadugodi ward, the road is partly under the jurisdiction of the Seegehalli Gram Panchayat.

Waterlogging on Whitefield-Kadugodi-Hosakote Road towards Chrysalis High School

By lAvinash Bhat 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parents of children studying at the Chrysalis High School in Kadugodi limits, who were having nightmares about their children attending school with the approach road flooded during rains, heaved a sigh of relief on Sunday when the BBMP started repair work. 

However, their joy was shortlived as the work, which began after an assurance by MLA Aravind Limbavalli, stopped the very next day with only the worst bits of the road being patched up in a hurried manner. On Tuesday, the situation was back to normal with the road flooded and the school un-approachable, parents rued. 

Located just outside the boundaries of the Kadugodi ward, the road is partly under the jurisdiction of the Seegehalli Gram Panchayat. As a result, the road, around 2 kilometres in length from the main Whitefield-Kadugodi-Hosakote Road, is untarred, muddy and narrow. A few days ago, owing to heavy flooding, the school sent out a warning and operated shuttles till a residential neighbourhood to avoid having their students wade through the waters to reach school. 

This incident finally caught the attention of the MLA who then assured that work would be done. “I thought I would do a fact check and found that only a small stretch has been metalled. But that is not going to help in anyway,” says Tinu Cherian, a parent. 

According to him, it is not possible to walk to school or get there by two-wheeler when the road is flooded. “Added to this, is the chaos from the whitetopping work on the main road. Just 2 kilometres of whitetopping has turned the area into a nightmare. My daughter uses the school bus and yet misses the first two classes on some days because of traffic and waterlogging,” he said. 

However, according to the BBMP, work will soon be underway to provide an alternative access road to the school. “This road is partly the responsibility of the Seegehalli Gram Panchayat. However, since the condition was pitiable, we did some very basic road repairs with jelly and other materials. On Monday, there was a survey of the road and also of another route which can connect to the school. Work on this route will begin in 15 days,” said S Muniswamy, Councillor of the Kadugodi ward. 

Meanwhile, the BBMP will create an alternative for the water that accumulates on the road to flow. “We will at least ensure that there will be no water logging on the road. It is most likely due to some encroachments which will also be cleared,” he said.

