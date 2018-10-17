Home Cities Bengaluru

Doctor commits suicide, family blames husband for harassment

Police said the couple was separated and had applied for divorce a year ago over a family dispute.

Published: 17th October 2018 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Stress, Depression

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 32-year-old doctor committed suicide by hanging at her house in Nandini Layout on Monday night. Family dispute is said to be the reason for her death. However, her parents allege that she was upset because her husband, also a doctor, was harassing her for dowry.

The woman is Ashwini Lohith, a resident of Sakamma Layout. She was working for BBMP in Krishnananda Nagar and was married to Dr Lohith, who works in Bowring Hospital. Police said the couple was separated and had applied for divorce a year ago over a family dispute. Ashwini was under depression after that.

On Monday, her parents went to her room and repeatedly called her for breakfast. Since there was no response, they broke open the door and found her body. She left no suicide note.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress. Help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Doctor commits suicide Nandini Layout Domestic violence Dowry Depression

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp