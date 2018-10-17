Doctor commits suicide, family blames husband for harassment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old doctor committed suicide by hanging at her house in Nandini Layout on Monday night. Family dispute is said to be the reason for her death. However, her parents allege that she was upset because her husband, also a doctor, was harassing her for dowry.

The woman is Ashwini Lohith, a resident of Sakamma Layout. She was working for BBMP in Krishnananda Nagar and was married to Dr Lohith, who works in Bowring Hospital. Police said the couple was separated and had applied for divorce a year ago over a family dispute. Ashwini was under depression after that.

On Monday, her parents went to her room and repeatedly called her for breakfast. Since there was no response, they broke open the door and found her body. She left no suicide note.

