Going on vacation? Make your house burglar-proof first

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: South division police have arrested five inter-state burglars who knew exactly when to strike — during vacations. The accused would go on two wheelers looking for houses that have been locked for days and where the owners are likely to have gone on vacations. The burglars would ensure that they choose houses that do not have any alarm system or security measures in place.

“Most of the burglaries happen when residents are out on long vacations and have left ‘clues’ right at the entrance. The modus operandi of these crooks is to look for such houses and this is when they strike,” a senior police officer said.

City police find a surge in burglary cases during Dasara and summer vacations. Chenamma Kere Achukattu police arrested two notorious burglars Mahesh and Dayanand recently. They revealed that in the morning, they would on their bike looking for houses where newspapers are piled up, Rangolis are unchanged, plants not watered and ad pamphlets are left at the gate. They would then return at night to strike.

Addressing a press conference, DCP South, Sharanappa said, “They have looted money, jewellery and other valuables worth `50 lakh. Their arrest has solved 15 cases.”Warning residents, a senior officer said, “Thieves strike during vacations as it is an ideal time for them to get away with the loot and go underground by the time the occupants of the house return.”

THIEVES PREPARE WELL BEFORE STRIKING

Hanumanth Nagar police arrested inter-state burglars Imran and Khadir Khan and solved 10 cases. The duo broke into houses in the city as well as in Hyderabad, Mysuru and Goa. The stolen goods are taken to Ajmer and sold there. A senior police officer said, “These two did a recce of an area and had an idea about the houses that have been locked for days. They would also take note of the vehicles that are unattended and parked for days.”



POLICE UP SECURITY DURING VACATIONS

Following recent instructions by Home Minister G Parameshwara, police have formed teams to keep an eye on strangers in many areas. They also have informed resident welfare association members to make note of any suspicious activities. “We have set up special squads to monitor burglaries during vacations. We have regular meetings with association members. It is also been instructed to install CCTV cameras in most of the houses,” an officer said.