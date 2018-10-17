Marks changed after revaluation, Bangalore University students demand refund

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The students of Bangalore University are demanding a refund of fees paid for re-valuation as their marks have been modified after re-valuation. Most of the universities including Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Belagavi, Pre University Education department and Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) have the policy of refunding the fees if the marks are changed after the revaluation.

Now students of Bangalore University are demanding for the same and saying it is their money that was paid for no mistake of theirs. “We understand university not paying us back the money in case of marks not changing after re-valuation. But when marks are changed and it is proved that it was a mistake on the part of the evaluator, why do we have to pay for it?” question the students.

BU charges Rs 1,200 for photocopy and revaluation per subject. “If the examination department fails to consider our request (refunding the amounts), we will meet the Vice Chancellor,” the students said.

“I had applied for re-valuation in three papers in which I had failed. After revaluation, I have got more than 35 marks which is the minimum marks that we require to pass the subject. But, the university has not refunded my money. I had secured less marks not because of my performance, it was because of evaluators mistake,” said a student.

Officials of the university said there was a practice at the university to refund 50% of the fees paid for revaluation as per old regulations in case marks have changed. “As students are not claiming it, the authorities are not bothered and it has to be placed before Syndicate,” mentioned a senior BU official.