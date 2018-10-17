Swachhta Pakhwada: Customs department all for cleanliness drive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Swachhta Pakhwada, organised by Central Board of Excise and Customs, was inaugurated recently and will be held till December 30. Several programmes will be held during the course of the fortnight to raise awareness on cleanliness.

The programmes planned for the fortnight include anti-polythene drives, workshops on waste segregation, planting saplings, staging street plays. Officials of the department will participate in activities to clean the premises of a locality or a school.

The event was inaugurated on October 15 to keep office premises clean, manage old records and to participate in other Swachhta related reforms.