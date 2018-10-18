Ajji’s recipes a phone call away  

K Rathna By

BENGALURU: Do you wish to relish mouth-watering homemade traditional recipes? Then visit Moolemane Foods, a homemade condiments startup run and managed entirely by women. The recipes they use to prepare condiments are the ones passed on for generations.

They prepare more than 35 recipes, which include onion murukku, menthe muruku; seven varieties of kodubale; instant avalai pongal, upma, instant pepper rasam, tomato rasam powder; majjige huli powder; nippitu; and chakuli, with shelf life of these items ranging from 45 days to three months. If these items are refrigerated, they can also be preserved for more than eight months, they claim.

Launched a week ago, HS Rama Sharma, 60, is the person behind the preparation of these forgotten dishes. She says, “Moolemane Foods was started with the intention of carrying forward this culinary legacy and keeping it alive for future generations. Moolemane is the name of the ancestral home of a family residing in Gundlupet which has opened condiment stores in the city. It symbolises a tradition of wholesome and nutritious food.” She learned the recipes from her mother and grandmother.

S Meera, co-partner and Rama's relative, says, “Recipes have been passed on to us from our ancestors. Friends and relatives visiting our family were appreciating these dishes prepared by Rama. With the assistance of family members, we have started Moolemane Foods.

We are receiving a good response." She adds that around 80 customers visit their shop and they receive around 40 orders for home delivery placed with phone calls every day. Rama has plans to launch a mobile app for home delivery soon. The enterprise is financed by the family as of now. But she says they'll however, need financial support from others for their future expansion plans.

Meera claims that the products are homemade, authentic and natural. “They are made using the purest ingredients without any preservatives,” she says adding that most people do not have time to prepare snacks and look for homemade foods. “This initiated us to start this venture. When our consumers appreciate our products, we feel motivated to do better. Also, our venture empowers women. We have plans to expand our business in the future and provide a livelihood to more women,” she says.

Shashikala, a retired professor and a customer, says: “Moolemane is the last option for people who cannot prepare these recipes on their own but would love to try and keep this traditional taste alive. Also, it is a pleasure to encourage a small venture run by women rather than a giant conglomerate.” If you wish to place an order for home delivery, call Meera on 99720 17746.