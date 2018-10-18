Home Cities Bengaluru

BWSSB seeks more funds for Tippagondanahalli Halli rejuvenation

BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath said the water supply board had decided to seek an additional Rs 66 crore.

Published: 18th October 2018

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has sought more funds from the state for rejuvenation of Tippagondanahalli (TG Halli) reservoir, located 35km from the city on Magadi Road. A report was recently submitted to the government for the Cabinet’s approval. The city stands to get another 135 million litres of water per day when the ‘T G Halli rejuvenation plan’ gets implemented.

BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath said the water supply board had decided to seek an additional Rs 66 crore. “The state budget in March had approved Rs 340 crore for the project. We have now come out with a revised estimate of Rs 406 crore for completion of the project,” he said.

The project has now been split into two phases to ensure quicker completion. “Under the first phase, 1.7 tmcft of water will be supplied to TG Halli from Yettinahole river and under the second phase, 0.8 tmcft will be supplied from the river to Hessaraghatta reservoir. The first project is expected to be ready to supply water to the city in 2021 while the second one will do so in 2023,” he said. A sewage treatment plant will be set up at a cost of Rs 66 crore under the plan.

According to a senior BWSSB official, the rejuvenation plan “aims at blocking the pollutants at the entrance of TG Halli and subjecting it to tertiary treatment at the STP plant. This would then be let into the reservoir to mix with the water supplied from Yettinahole river.”While the pumps can be made operational, distribution pipelines from TG Halli and Hessaraghatta reservoirs need to be laid.

