Home Cities Bengaluru

Contaminated water makes Kanaka Nagar residents sick

To make matters worse, BWSSB officials have no clue about the location where this mixing is taking place.

Published: 18th October 2018 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

BWSSB officials check the contaminated water at Kanaka Nagar on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over the past two weeks, residents of Kanaka Nagar in Hebbal have been falling sick. While initially, the cause remained a mystery, it was later found that the contents of two pipelines — one for sewage and one for water, managed by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) — are getting mixed and this water is being consumed by the residents.

To make matters worse, BWSSB officials have no clue about the location where this mixing is taking place. Even worse is the fact that BWSSB is not equipped with modern equipment to determine the precise location where this is happening. Families in at least 20 houses located on 14th Cross Road in Kanaka Nagar have been affected. These families have now stopped using the water and are instead using bottled water for consumption. They have suffered from severe bouts of vomiting, stomach upset, nausea and dizziness, and some even had to get admitted to hospitals.

"We cleaned the overhead tanks but nothing changed," says Babu Scaria, a resident. Narrating the sequence of events, Scaria said, "Nobody understood why people were falling sick until one of the residents visited a nearby hospital and the doctor advised the resident to check the drinking water in their house. We are now using drinking water brought from outside and have stopped using Cauvery water. Else, we depend on borewell water."

Another resident, Shakila Rai, said a six-month-old baby in her apartment block was also sick and she had to be admitted to a hospital. "At least five of my neighbours are facing the same issue, including my 25-year-old-son," she said. Nishat Syed, another resident, said BWSSB had been informed about the issue. "They had fixed the issue earlier but it has recurred. This must have happened after some workers dug up the area to install optic fibre cables," he said.

BWSSB assistant executive engineer, Keerthana K, said they are working on the problem on a priority basis. "But it is difficult to find the exact location where the pipes have broken. We do not have any modernised instruments to trace it and it will take time. We will try to fix this within a day," she said.
BWSSB uses metal detectors to trace the path of the pipelines. But these can merely determine where the pipes run, not where they are broken. To find out precisely where the mixing is happening, BWSSB will have to resort to trial-and-error methods.

While the earlier leakage was traced towards the end of 14th Cross, Keerthana says that in the current situation, the leakage is at a different spot. "We just got an update that one of the sanitary pipes from a residential house might have entered the water pipeline. We are digging up that area to find out if that is the cause for the contamination," Keerthana added. BWSSB engineer in-charge Kemparamaiah also stated that the assistant executive engineer is working on it, but it could take time since it is hard to identify the location of the leakage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanaka Nagar BWSSB Contaminated water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp