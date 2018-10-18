Home Cities Bengaluru

Government school kids in Karnataka likely to get marks for nurturing plants

As per the proposal ready with the Forest Department, all children studying at government schools in the state in Classes 8, 9 and 10 will be given 10 saplings each free of cost.

Published: 18th October 2018 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Government school students studying between Class 8 and 10 in the state might soon get marks for nurturing plants during the three years of their higher secondary level schooling. Department of Forest Environment and Ecology is all set to submit a proposal to the Department of Primary and Secondary Education in this regard. Confirming this, State Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister R Shankar said, “Considering the increasing level of pollution and decreasing number of trees, we have decided to encourage young minds to grow trees by educating them about the importance of nature.”

As per the proposal ready with the Forest Department, all children studying at government schools in the state in Classes 8, 9 and 10 will be given 10 saplings each free of cost. The children can plant them in the premises of the school, near their house or even on the sides of the road. However, after planting them, the children need to nurture them for the next three years.

The marks, however, will be based on how many plants will remain at the end of the third year when the children are in Class 10. People from the Forest Department will check on the plants once every six months. Explaining this, minister Shankar said, “If the child manages to retain all the 10 saplings at the end of the third year, he or she will be awarded with internal marks of 10.”

The saplings that will be given will include mango, guava, custard apple, chikkoo, jackfruit, neem, jamoon and gooseberry - varieties that grow easily.Forest department officials said that they also plan to ask Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board to issue certificates for Class 10 students by printing a photograph of the plant they nurtured.

Siddhartha varsity started this
This initiative to plant trees was started by Siddhartha University in Tumakuru where undergraduation students are given saplings that they need to nurture for three years. They are given graduation certificates along with the photograph of a plant they nurtured. Interestingly, the students who have passed out of the university still visit the campus to see the plant they nurtured. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
government schools School students R Shankar Forest Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp