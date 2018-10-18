Home Cities Bengaluru

Miffed residents to approach corporation, cops over noisy pubs

Anwar and others said the noise can be heard even one kilometer away, rattling windows of their homes too.

Published: 18th October 2018 09:44 AM

File image of pubs and restaurants in and around Central Business District area

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The noise levels at Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallaya Road and surrounding areas went down in August for a while after residents met with MLA Haris of Shantinagar constituency and expressed their concerns over noise pollution. However, the situation was back to square one two weeks ago.“Commercial establishments have started playing loud music till as late as 1 am on weekdays and 3 am on weekends. This restarted 15 to 20 days ago, and the police station is not receiving our calls when we try to complain,” said Anwar Nawab, a resident.

“We plan to meet with BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad and Bengaluru City Police commissioner T Suneel Kumar and submit a representation. The main culprit here in JW Mariott. Their parties and the ones at UB City bars happen on the rooftop, which is also illegal and a fire-safety hazard,” Anwar added.

Anwar and others said the noise can be heard even one kilometer away, rattling windows of their homes too. Complaints to the police normally result in Hoysala vans being deputed, following which, the volume reduces for a while. After a few hours, the noise increases again. 

Apart from the noise, haphazard parking by customers due to lack of parking space provided by these joints is another issue they plan to highlight to the higher-ups. Siddarth Thomas, another resident, said, “I live opposite Skyee bar and they play extremely loud music. It was peaceful for a while in August, and then two weeks ago, the pubs went back to playing loud music. Thirty of us residents plan to submit a written petition about the lack of law and order in this area.”

“There is no point approaching Cubbon Park police or local BBMP engineers anymore. We plan to meet the commissioners of both departments and ask them to enforce their own rules,” Siddarth added.
In August, the residents submitted the names of 14 establishments that play loud music to DCP MN Anucheth.

Manjunath Prasad Bengaluru City Police

