Science workshop held in Bengaluru as part of Australia fest

Published: 18th October 2018 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the Australia Fest, a six-month cultural and creativity fest in India, conducted in 20 cities including Bengaluru, a science workshop called ‘Maths and Computational Thinking’ was hosted for science communicators and educators from October 9 to 16. The workshop was the first phase of the project, which was to ideate and conceptualise the designs and developments of different models under the guidance of Dr Stuart Kohlhagen, senior fellow at Questacon, The National Science and Technology Centre, Australia.

“For the first few days of the workshop, we showed a range of activities such as prototyping, concepts in the computer called error checking, how to know whether data sent is the data that has arrived, and so on,” said Dr Stuart. The workshop also focused on working to design prototypes and building exhibits that will help clarify how the museum can go forward and build a final project of the exhibits, explained Dr Stuart.

Around 37 science communicators from across the country attended the workshop here in the city. By the end of the programme, 20 prototypes were completed. “Some of them were simple, while the others are sophisticated, and were based on a list of ideas that the group took forward,” said Stuart.Stuart added that he is hoping to return to India to get into the second phase of the project, which is all about reviewing the prototypes,  advising and mentoring the process.

