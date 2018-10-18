Home Cities Bengaluru

Sweepers in Karnataka's Mahadevapura stop work over non-payment of dues

Published: 18th October 2018 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Operators of mechanised sweeping vehicles in Mahadevapura have stopped work as they haven’t received their dues from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for the past six months. 
MK Pasha, senior supervisor of the operators, said in a statement, “This is to inform that the vacuum cleaning vehicles will not go on road for cleaning till we get payment from BBMP. My company has not yet paid our salary to staff for four months and they get diesel from credit basis for last six months.” After their announcement, residents of Mahadevapura slammed the BBMP for non payment of their dues.

Pasha’s statement further stated that whenever operators approached the BBMP office with bill reflecting their arrears, they were told that they had not worked enough. However, Pasha claims that no BBMP official had inspected their work till now.

Pasha’s statement was posted on Facebook by Whitefield Rising. The post highlighted the fact that the dues had not been paid only in the Mahadevapura zone, in spite of the fact that the highest taxes were collected in that zone. A resident’s comment read, “Basic facilities that everyone takes for granted are not given to citizens. We work, volunteer and make sure things happen.” 

