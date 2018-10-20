24-year-old hotel worker stabbed to death by drunk men 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old hotel supplier was stabbed to death while his friend sustained injuries after three drunk men attacked them over a trivial issue. The incident took place at Mattikere near Yeswanthpur on Thursday night. The incident occurred when the deceased Jagadeep Singh — a native of Uttarakhand — had come to a petty shop to buy cigarettes along with his friend Suhas.

Singh was residing at LCR Road in a rented house along with Suhas, a native of Udupi.

Singh had come to the city two years ago and was working at a hotel near Trinity Circle, while Suhas came to the city two months ago in search of job.

A senior police officer said that around 12.30 am, Singh and Suhas had come to the shop on a bike. The duo were about to start the bike after buying cigarettes, when three men approached them asking for a cigarette. As Singh did not give them the cigarette they picked up a quarrel and in a fit of rage the gang slit his throat. Suhas was also hit by a beer bottle and the gang soon fled the scene. Residents, who heard the chaos, rushed to the spot only to find the duo lying in a pool of blood. They were rushed to a private hospital and Singh was declared brought dead. Yeshwantpur police reached the spot and seized Singh’s bike.

Police, who have obtained footage from the CCTV camera, have formed a special team to nab the miscreants. Suhas told the police that the trio were speaking in Kannada and Tamil. It is also said that two girls were with the victim when the incident took place and the accused also passed lewd comments at them and that led to a quarrel and both girls left from the scene in an auto. But, the police said that there were no girls at the spot.