Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru citizen group to create support system for abuse victims

If all goes well, they should be able to start providing referral services for legal, medical, counselling or police assistance starting December. 

Published: 20th October 2018 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

child sex abuse

Image for representational purpose only

By Suraksha P 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizen group Whitefield Rising is creating a referral directory of the services available for women and children who are survivors of violence in Bengaluru in order to build awareness. If all goes well, they should be able to start providing referral services for legal, medical, counselling or police assistance starting December. 

They could be victims of physical/sexual violence or emotional abuse. They’re also starting a comprehensive training programme for interested volunteers to work as support persons. Called ‘Bembala’, trained volunteers will walk survivors through options about the relevant agencies here, and guide and support their follow up. 

All volunteers will be trained to listen with empathy and respond in a non- judgmental manner and be able to provide timely and appropriate assistance and information to the women and children who reach out for help. Nitya Rama Krishnan, one of the founding members of Bembala said, “We started Whitefield Rising five years ago and have got calls from women of both lower and upper economic strata enquiring if we can help in cases of domestic violence,” Nitya said. “We learnt that the problem doesn’t get solved by lodging a police complaint. What after? We need legal remedies, but first, need trained volunteers,” she added. 

Kiran Bhatia, another Bembala founding member has experience of running Sanjivini Society for Mental Health in Delhi. According to Kiran, they have collaborated with various women’s rights NGOs like Vimochana and another firm that offers legal aid in Jayanagar. “Whitefield Rising is a network of 20,000 residents and one issue that often comes up is domestic violence, mostly reported by the residents’ domestic helps. They suffer abuse from alcoholic husbands and children also report of sexual abuse. The residents didn’t know what to do about these complaints,” Kiran said.

With no information on resource persons who can help, Kiran said they seek to act as the first point of contact for such women. “We will serve as a referral network for women who need police assistance, medical care, legal advice and also need a shelter. They may need long-term counselling too. We seek to act as the first point of contact for survivors of violence,” she added.Whitefield DCP along with constables have had three-hour sessions with Bembala on how they’d respond in case of a survivor approaching them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Whitefield Rising Abuse victims Bembala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp