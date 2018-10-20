Get your e-stamp at your doorstep 

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Now get your e-stamp done anywhere, any time, without going to any authorised centre to get the papers. The Department of Stamps and Registration said a new system will shortly be launched wherein one can fill e-stamps used for various purposes in the comfort of one’s home and take printouts, too. However, they have to get it attested by a notary.

Dr K V Thrilok Chandra, Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, said there are around 3,500 centres authorised by Stock Holding Corporation Of India Limited. Users wanting to buy e-stamps for sale agreements, rental agreements, employer-employee contracts or any type of agreements, have to buy these from these centres authorised to fill the forms before it is attested by a notary. But now, with the new system, users can fill the e-stamp papers at any place and any time.

On authenticity, Thrilok Chandra said once the terms of agreement are filled, the e-stamp is generated and can be printed only once. "This is just to avoid duplication of papers or possible frauds,'' he said.

Payment is done through net-banking. "Once they fill, it will show the fees which can be paid online. There was a proposal to introduce service charge, but we are not imposing any additional charges,'' he said.

The Department of Stamps and Registration is said to be the third highest revenue generating department. In Karnataka, e-stamping is being used since 2008 following the stamp paper scam to tackle and prevent fraudulent practices in stamp paper-based registrations and transactions. In Karnataka, everyday on an average 80,000 people buy e-stamp papers, of which 50 per cent will be related to various agreement and affidavits.

How to get e-stamp done

Visit Stockhold Corporation of India website

Go to e-stamp paper

Select affidavit/agreement

Fill the requirement

Pay online

Take printout

Later, get it attested by a notary