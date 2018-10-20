Ramesh Jarkiholi to begin poll campaigning in Ballari

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Even as Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar is spearheading the Congress’ election campaign in Ballari Lok Sabha constituency, his bete noire and Municipal Administration Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said he will begin his side of canvassing on Sunday.

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Jarkiholi did not comment on whether he would join Shivakumar in the campaign but said he was expected to rush to Kudligi which is an important area in Ballari Lok Sabha constituency. He told Express that he would camp in Kudligi to take part in a series of activities to from Sunday to boost the prospects of party candidate V S Ugrappa.

Jarkiholi expressed confidence that Ugrappa would win the by-election against the BJP. “The fact that he is an outsider will not be an issue. Ugrappa has emerged as an able leader at the state level. He has also been widely popular as a leader of the Naik community with a mass support. The people of Ballari will certainly rally behind him,’’ Jarkiholi said. Jarkiholi said the party has “bright prospects” of winning Belagavi constituency if one of Jarkiholi brothers is in the fray against the BJP.