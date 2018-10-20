Home Cities Bengaluru

Supervisor rapes house-keeping staffer, arrested  

Published: 20th October 2018 10:25 AM

Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Marathahalli police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old supervisor of the housekeeping department of a private software technology company on charges of raping a woman at the workplace. The incident took place Devarabeesanahalli where several large technology companies are located.

The arrested has been identified as Mohan Babu, who hails from Ananthpura in Andhra Pradesh, and was residing alone at a rented house in Bellandur. He had joined the company two years ago as a supervisor and the company is yet to take action against him.

A senior police officer said that on October 5, the victim, (25) had come for work and around 1.30 pm Babu asked her to clean the restroom. The employees in the company had gone for lunch and Babu allegedly took advantage of the situation. He followed her into the restroom and locked her inside and raped her. 

The victim, who left without informing any one, stopped going to work a week ago and she seemed very depressed. When her husband asked her the reason, she revealed the incident to him on October 16. He subsequently approached Marathahalli police to file a case and based on the complaint Babu was arrested when he came for work.The victim’s statement has been recorded and preliminary investigations reveal that Babu was harassing other women staff at the company as well. 

House-keeping staffer Rape Devarabeesanahalli Private software technology

