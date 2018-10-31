Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore: Garden City turning into ‘City of Statues’  

Bengaluru which had more gardens and water bodies is now making space for statues.

Published: 31st October 2018 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

The Kempegowda statue at Ramana Maharshi park located near Mehkri Circle | PANDARINATH B

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru, once a city of gardens, has now become a city of statues. This is evident from the additional work given to the city police who are deployed to guard these statues during violent protests. Bengaluru which had more gardens and water bodies is now making space for statues. Various community-based organisations and political leaders put pressure on the government and get statues installed. Most of these statues are made of bronze. 

Earlier, there were only statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B R Ambedkar, but in the recent past more community-based statues are coming up to appease various communities. These statues end up in the eye of the storm during protests. Policemen are deployed to ‘’protect’’ these statues. 

As the country witnesses the unveiling of the world's tallest statue — that of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel — The New Indian Express checked out the expenditure and other issues related to the statues in the city.  

A few years ago, the Sangolli Rayanna statue at Gandhinagar near City railway station became the target of vandals who tried removing the sword from the statue. Later, a complaint was registered and policemen were deployed to protect the statue. 

There was a proposal to install CCTV camera as well. 
Additional Commissioner of Police Seemanth Kumar Singh said those seeking to install statues receive permission from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). "Since it is in a public place, it will be public property and it will be our duty to protect public properties,'' he said.

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, said every time there is a protest or inter-state row, these statues become targets. "With due respect to the legends, statues become a nuisance. We are trained to protect the public in case of a law and order issue, but some of us end up guarding these statues. First of all, there is a shortage of policemen to safeguard the public and then we end up guarding these statues,'' he said.

N Mukund, Joint Secretary, Citizens Action Forum and a resident of Jayanagar, said various community and political leaders show interest in installing statues of religious, political and other famous leaders. Instead of installing statues, if they had followed the values that these very leaders preached and practised, things would have been better in our country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore city of gardens statues built

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp