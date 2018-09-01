Home Cities Bengaluru

Artists gather to create awareness about environment

To create awareness on environmental issues, artists from across the country are displaying their work at the exhibition  ‘Meditation on N-vironment’.  

Published: 01st September 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

Every little aspect of human activity pollutes the earth, air and water so much so that one day, the destruction of the habitat will go so far, that life will have to adapt and evolve to survive a new environment, says the artist.

By Express News Service

The show at Reves Gallery has been curated by Ashrafi S Bhagat, an art historian and critic.

The artists showcasing their works include Parvathi Nayar, Kumaresan Selvaraj, Sunil Sree, Jacob Jebraj from Chennai, Rajan Krishnan from Kerala, Preetha Kannan from Mumbai, Vaishali Oak from Pune, Mukesh Sharma from Delhi and Bharath Thakur from Bengaluru. All the artists have engaged with a variety of medium, techniques and styles to express their feeling about unorganised urban development, water depletion, technological detritus, industrialisation in rural areas and saving the flora in nature or admiring its sublime beauty and contemplative ambience.

Preetha Kannan, who works mostly with mix media, has displayed three works of 3/4 feet size. “My works portray everything that we take for granted. Every little aspect of human activity pollutes the earth, air and water so much so that one day, the destruction of the habitat will go so far, that life will have to adapt and evolve to survive a new environment, says the artist.

Gallery owner Ranjini Rekha adds, “There’s so much detailing in her work that she gives a magnifying glass to the viewer. She starts her work with the dot and then develops her art.” Mukesh Sharma has been working for the series for the last two months.

“The works explore man’s relationship with today’s environment, be it the dependency of fossil fuels or the increasing demand of technology due to growth of the economy, to the future projects and the timeless creative and destructive cycle of nature, these works and the series,” he says. Mukesh uses reused materials such as foil, computer keys, for the art. The exhibition is on till September 20.

