Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru couples back out of tiresome adoption process

A business analyst by profession, Sheela decided to take a break this year and focus on her goal of legally adopting a girl child.

Published: 01st September 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: According to the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), there are only 40 children registered for adoption in the city, but 202 couples waiting to bring a child home. Speaking to City Express, these future parents share their tiresome journeys of waiting and hoping.

For Sheela Bhatt (name changed) and her husband, the journey to adopt a child has been long and tiresome. A business analyst by profession, Sheela decided to take a break this year and focus on her goal of legally adopting a girl child.

Unfortunately, with the delay in the procedure and legal formalities that has already taken two-and-a-half-years, Sheela is almost on the verge of giving up and going back to work. "We've had a social worker come in and file a home study report, but the wait got to us, especially when there is no support from other members of the family," she says. "We've been longing for a child forever," she adds.

With a preference for a child under the age of two, Sheela and her husband are now in a state of confusion, as the girl they had seen in pictures is now over the preferred age. A similar situation had happened with Uma Shankar (name changed), but she finally was able to adopt a child last week after two-and-a-half years of waiting, but court proceedings are yet to be completed. "Yes, the wait is a big struggle, it would be easier if the system did not push away genuine parents seeking to give a home to a child," she says, adding that this may prevent prospective adoptive parents from backing out.

Swarna Venkataraman, who had adopted her son four years back, had created a Facebook page for adoptive parents to mingle and share their stories. "I find the process to be fair enough, since there are many children who are illegally adopted. It's not about what the parents want, but about facilitating the needs of the child," she says.

Archna Tyagi, senior consultant, Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), says raids are being done to ensure that children go through adoption legally. In addition, there are 20 special needs children currently registered in Bengaluru, with eight being adopted through inter-country adoptions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru couples Central Adoption Resource Authority Swarna Venkataraman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case