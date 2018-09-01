Home Cities Bengaluru

Dog bite case: Two palike officials, contractor held for negligence

The boy was attacked by a pack of dogs when he was playing outside his house in Vibhuthipura near HAL in the city.

Published: 01st September 2018 03:46 AM

stray dogs

Image used for represenattion. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The HAL police on Friday arrested two officials of the BBMP’s Animal Husbandry Department and a contractor on charges of negligence in the case related to street dogs mauling 11-year-old Praveen on Wednesday. The boy was attacked by a pack of dogs when he was playing outside his house in Vibhuthipura near HAL in the city.

A senior police officer said that based on a complaint filed by Praveen’s mother, investigation established negligence of the officials of the Animal Husbandry Department in ensuring safety measures around the locality.

The officials — assistant director Dr Sriram and senior veterinary superintendent Arun Muthalik Desai, Mahadevapura Zone — and contractor Ravishankar have been arrested and booked under Section 289 of IPC (negligent conduct with respect to animals) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). Meanwhile, Praveen’s condition is still critical and he is currently admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road.

