Home Cities Bengaluru

More than half of hoardings in city illegal: BBMP to HC

The civic body is also contemplating about the safety measures that needs to be taken if those structures are to be dismantled. 

Published: 01st September 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Taking note of this, the court asked the BBMP to complete the process by Tuesday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that there were 2,547 illegal hoardings/structures out of 4,178 in the city and action will be taken to dismantle them after giving reasonable time to the property owners.  

BBMP Counsel V Sreenidhi submitted before a division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice R Devdas that none of these responded to a public notice issued by the BBMP nor claimed that they have valid licence.

He also submitted that they will take action against them as per law after serving notice. The civic body is also contemplating about the safety measures that needs to be taken if those structures are to be dismantled. The entire city is free from flexes now, he added.

Taking note of this, the court asked the BBMP to complete the process by Tuesday. It also observed, “We should be proud of Bengaluru and everybody’s cooperation is required to regain the glory of the city”.
Meanwhile, the BBMP counsel informed the court that they had finalised the advertisement policy which was submitted to the government on August 29 for approval. When the court sought for the status, Advocate General Uday Holla said they had finalised it while giving 30 days’ time to file objections, if any, as per law.

The court also sought details on allowing advertisements on public toilets, skywalks and bus shelters, using bio-degradable materials, saying it had to be examined.

Model By-Laws For Gps
The Advocate General said there were model by-laws for gram panchayat to regulate unauthorised flex/banners/buntings in Gram Panchayat limits. The government will issue a notification to adopt it by the GPs. Then the court asked the Advocate General to submit it to the court for examination and issue notification later.  The court also observed that like the BBMP, urban local bodies in other cities and towns should have by-laws.

Accused Pleaded Guilty In 220 Cases
The Advocate General informed the court that the accused in 220 cases pleaded guilty out of total 234 cases registered in relation to unauthorised flexes. In two cases, the police filed ‘B’ reports. Then the court asked the details of the cases wherein ‘B’ report was filed and also the accused who pleaded guilty, with their address and phone number

Ban On Advt Challenged
Popular Advertisers and some other agencies moved the High Court against the resolution passed by the BBMP on August 6 for banning of advertisements, flexes/hoardings for one year in the city. The petitioner agencies have claimed that they have erected iron structures after obtaining permission from the BBMP and paying taxes. They claimed that the resolution has taken away their bread and butter.  Justice B Veerappa adjourned the hearing.

HC refuses to stay new rules of warning on tobacco packets
The High Court on Friday declined to stay the Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Second Amendment Rules, 2018. This was after the Assistant Solicitor General C Shashikanth informed the court that the said rules have been challenged before the apex court, which also declined to stay them. Shashikanth also informed the court that the Supreme Court had stayed the Karnataka HC’s order reducing the pictorial warning to 40 per cent of the cigarette pack and restored 85 per cent norm. Hearing it, Justice Aravind Kumar adjourned the hearing of the petition challenging the new rules given effect from September 1, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BBMP Karnataka High Court Dinesh Maheshwari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case