Reduced User Development Fee charges at airport from September 15

AERA had on May 29 proposed a fee slash (upto March 21, 2019) of Rs 316.76 for international passengers from the Rs 1,226 being paid presently.

Kempegowda International Airport.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India on Friday reduced the User Development Fee as well as handling charges for the Bangalore International Airport Limited, said AERA Chairman S Machendranath.

Speaking to The New Indian Express over phone from New Delhi, Machendranath said, “We have finalised a reduction in the charges on Friday. The new charges will be uploaded on our website very shortly,” he said.

“However, since we were able to finalise them only by August 31, we have proposed levying these charges from September 15 only instead of September 1 as we had planned initially,” he said.

This would be effected only till the end of the present five-year control period which ends by March 2021.
For departing domestic passengers, it had suggested Rs 79.19, down from Rs 306 paid now. This excludes tax.
“From the next control period (2021-2026), there will be an increase effected,” the Chairman said.

