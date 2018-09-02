Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore University students, staff blame BBMP for stray dog menace on campus

According to students and staff, for the past six months, the number of stray dogs at the campus has increased.

Published: 02nd September 2018

Stray dogs at the Bangalore University campus on Saturday | Vinod Kumar T

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of stray dogs in Bangalore University’s Jnana Bharathi campus is allegedly increasing and the students staying at hostels and staff residing in the quarters have blamed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for this. According to students and staff, for the past six months, the number of stray dogs at the campus has increased making it difficult for the students and faculty to walk or even to step out after 6.30 pm in the evening. They even allege BBMP dog catchers also leave the animals inside the campus.

According to the process, if BBMP gets a complaint of stray dog menace, the dog catchers come to that particular area, catch the dogs and after conducting Animal Birth Control (ABC) surgery, release them back to the same area. But, the students and staff at Jnana Bharathi allege that instead of dropping them off in their respective areas, the dog catchers leave them at the campus.“It is not just an allegation, few of us have also been attacked by stray dogs. Though the attacks were not serious, few of us sustained minor injuries. We are scared even to step outside the hostel,” students staying at the postgraduate hostel said.

Not just students, the staff staying at the quarters also question, “How can the number increase in such a short duration? We strongly suspect that BBMP dog catchers leave them here during the wee hours in the night. It is easy for anyone to enter the campus from Mysore Road entrance and Ring Road entrance as there are no gates or security personnel to inquire,” said a non-teaching staff residing at university quarters.

Students said that they even brought this to the notice of the authorities. “When some students were attacked while returning from the library, we brought this to the notice of the officials. But no action has been initiated yet,” says students.

Survey to be conducted
Following the recent complaint from students, university authorities have decided to conduct a survey of stray dogs in the campus, using the Zoology department. Speaking about it, Prof B K Ravi, registrar of the university, said, “We are conducting a survey of dogs soon. Once the survey is ready, we will write to BBMP to initiate action about the matter.”

No vaccination available
According to the staff working at Jnana Bharathi campus health centre, there is no vaccination or injections available with them, to treat dog bites, they can only do first aid. Also, the health centre doesn’t open after 4.30pm or before 10.30 am.

Throwing garbage   also a reason 
According to university officials, throwing garbage in the campus is also attracting stray dogs. “We observed that during morning walks, many people come with a garbage cover and dump it at the campus. The hotels nearby, who throw garbage, food waste, including meat,  might also be one of the main reasons behind the increase in number of stray dogs,” said another senior official of BU. University officials even blame the morning walkers and joggers who feed these stray dogs.

