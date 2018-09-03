Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to chalk out zone-wise plans to tackle stray dogs

Mayor Sampath Raj, who attended the Sunday meeting, said there are now zone-wise plans to identify all locations where large numbers of stray dogs are found, the aim being to rehabilitate the stray do

Published: 03rd September 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs have claimed two lives in the last one week in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The two fatal stray canine attacks, which claimed the lives of two children in separate incidents on Wednesday and Saturday, has jarred the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike awake, to take stringent steps to tackle the growing menace of stray dogs.

The Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, on Sunday, called an urgent meeting with BBMP officials to take stock of the ground situation ahead of the BBMP deciding measures to tackle the stray dog problem.

He has called another meeting of BBMP officials, including those from Animal Husbandry, on Monday, to discuss the possible measures that can be taken.

Mayor Sampath Raj, who attended the Sunday meeting, said there are now zone-wise plans to identify all locations where large numbers of stray dogs are found, the aim being to rehabilitate the stray dogs.

“It has come to our notice that at some locations, the animal birth control personnel pick up strays from one area only to leave them in another. So, we have to clamp down on that and there should be accountability,” Raj said.

The Mayor said street vendors selling non-vegetarian products, such as kebabs, often throw their food waste in the open during early mornings or late nights. The BBMP plans to crack down severely on the practice.

BBMP officials across departments will put forward their proposals during Monday’s meeting with Parameshwara.

On Saturday morning, a three-year-old girl, Ambika, was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Chikkalsandra.

The incident occurred three days after a 11-year-old boy, Praveen, was attacked by stray dogs near Vibhuthipura Lake and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Stray dogs Bengaluru stray dogs Bengaluru stray dog menace Bengaluru stray dog attack BBMP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival