BBMP to chalk out zone-wise plans to tackle stray dogs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The two fatal stray canine attacks, which claimed the lives of two children in separate incidents on Wednesday and Saturday, has jarred the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike awake, to take stringent steps to tackle the growing menace of stray dogs.

The Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, on Sunday, called an urgent meeting with BBMP officials to take stock of the ground situation ahead of the BBMP deciding measures to tackle the stray dog problem.

He has called another meeting of BBMP officials, including those from Animal Husbandry, on Monday, to discuss the possible measures that can be taken.

Mayor Sampath Raj, who attended the Sunday meeting, said there are now zone-wise plans to identify all locations where large numbers of stray dogs are found, the aim being to rehabilitate the stray dogs.

“It has come to our notice that at some locations, the animal birth control personnel pick up strays from one area only to leave them in another. So, we have to clamp down on that and there should be accountability,” Raj said.

The Mayor said street vendors selling non-vegetarian products, such as kebabs, often throw their food waste in the open during early mornings or late nights. The BBMP plans to crack down severely on the practice.

BBMP officials across departments will put forward their proposals during Monday’s meeting with Parameshwara.

On Saturday morning, a three-year-old girl, Ambika, was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Chikkalsandra.

The incident occurred three days after a 11-year-old boy, Praveen, was attacked by stray dogs near Vibhuthipura Lake and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.