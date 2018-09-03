Home Cities Bengaluru

Indiranagar residents and pub at loggerheads over ‘loud music’

After a ‘harrowing’ Saturday night, residents of Indiranagar took to Twitter regarding the disturbance from Tipsy Bull – a pub on 100-feet Road — they have been facing over the last few years.

Published: 03rd September 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

Patrons partying at Tipsy Bull (Source: Facebook)

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a ‘harrowing’ Saturday night, residents of Indiranagar took to Twitter regarding the disturbance from Tipsy Bull – a pub on 100-feet Road — they have been facing over the last few years. This, after several letters and complaints to the police and pollution control board have gone in vain, they allege.

“Though pubs have been instructed to be soundproofed, no action seems to have been taken. On Saturday night, although no music was played, customers were creating a ruckus.  I had to call the police control room. Generally, when they come to inspect, the pub stops playing music.

ALSO READ | Please do stop the music: Tired citizens to pubs

Thirty minutes after the police leave, the music is turned on again,” says Pradeep Kamath, a resident. The 62-year-old clarifies that they don't have problems with them playing loud music as long as the space is soundproofed. "It disturbs our sleep, especially since the music goes on till 2,am. It's so loud that it can be heard even four blocks away. We have knocked on every official's door,  lodged complaints at the Jeevan Bima Police Station and with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. All of them issued notices, but no action has been taken yet," he says.

The residents say that the problem has been looming large ever since the pub in question started, about two years ago. According to Sultan Singh, another Indiranagar resident, though the Supreme Court has ordered that loud music not be played in open places post 10pm, the pub still continues to do so. "Many a time, they are open beyond their deadline. They have rooftop and open balconies where customers create a nuisance in the name of celebrating. Inspections were done by the pollution board and a notice was issued in June last year after they found that the sound levels were higher than the prescribed limit. Though  orders have been issued to them on soundproofing the place, nothing been done yet," he says.

Recently, MLA of Shantinagar constituency, NA Haris, had instructed the police to inspect commercial establishments and inform owners to soundproof the place. He had ordered that no pub should play music until they comply with the instructions. When CE alerted Haris about the issue, he said, "I will talk to the police and see that action is taken. We have initiated action to control the issue, and in due time, everything will fall in place."

When we contacted Tipsy Bull, an employee of the pub, on condition of anonymity, said, "We
just have one neighbour near our pub, and I have heard that there is some sort of family rivalry with the owner of Tipsy Bull, which is why they are creating issues." However, owner of the pub Angad Singh was unavialbale for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru pubs Indiranagar residents loud music

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival