Home Cities Bengaluru

Minor Baiyappanahalli track extension could save commuters two hours

Railway commuter says that despite recent Rail Yatra, simple tweak like this could save a passenger's travel time on the  Hosur line

Published: 03rd September 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Yeshwanthpur to Hosur train services have been in the news for all the right and wrong reasons in the past few years. Right, because of the increasing awareness by citizens on the available connectivity to the city's IT corridor, and wrong, because of the lack of punctuality, resulting in two 'rail rokos' (halt trains) last year.

Regular commuter and railway enthusiast Suhas Narayan Murthy, tells us how a minor track extension at Baiyappanahalli Railway Station can save a maximum of one hour, one-way, for office-goers."For example, Karaikal Express comes on the Hosur line, and curves left to go to Baiyappanahalli. It has to stop at an interjunction point, as the track ends here. Two to three coaches get left behind on the Hosur line, as the track is short," Suhas explains.

This means that another train coming from Hosur and going towards Banaswadi or Yeshwanthpur, is stuck behind these coaches, waiting for the first train to move ahead. "If that meeting point, between the two lines, is removed, it will make a world of a difference. Instead, two parallel railway tracks can run, so trains on the Hosur to Yeshwanthpur track can go straight ahead on their track without any halts." Suhas says, adding that one-and-a-half to two kilometres of track extension must be done to ease the congestion.

A software employee returning home from work loses half an hour to 40 minutes each day due to this. A commuter waiting at Yeshwanthpur to catch a train to Bellandur, Karmelaram or any other station on the IT corridor, loses nearly 45 minutes in the morning.

"There is space to extend the tracks. Though a Rail Yatra took place on Friday, pushing for special purpose vehicle (SPV) and better suburban train services, minor tweaks like these can be done without SPVs," Suhas adds.

When CE asked divisional railway manager RS Saxena about extending the tracks, he says, "This is a common issue we face with all railway lines in the Bengaluru division of the South Western Railway. If there is a train ahead, another train behind gets held up."

"The congestion has to be eased, but for this, the Hosur line must not curve to the left. It should go separately as a straight track to touch Baiyappanahalli. This cannot happen because lines are fixed. As for track extension, we will have to check if it is feasible," Saxena adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IT corridor Bengaluru Railway Baiyappanahalli Railway Station Track extension

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival