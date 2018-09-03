Stray dog attack: No kid should become a victim of such an attack, say Praveen's parents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:THE parents of 11-year-old Praveen, who was mauled by a pack of 10-14 dogs on Wednesday noon, are devastated at the death of their younger son on Saturday evening in Manipal Hospital, where he was admitted to the paediatric ICU.

His mother Murugamma, strongly believed that after getting treated at the hospital, her son would return to normalcy.

Receiving her son’s body at Manipal Hospital after a post-mortem, Murugamma said “I believed that my son would recover in the ICU after a long treatment. But the doctors told me he is no more…I am not ready to believe it. The happy images of celebrating his birthday just twelve days ago, is still fresh in my eyes…his face covered with the icing even as he cut the cake….”

Her sorrow suddenly changed to anger, when she said: “The BBMP officials should take necessary action to prevent such incidents. No kid should be a victim of such an attack. I had toiled hard over last ten years to raise him but my son’s life was taken away in a moment, by street dogs.”

Being in a state of shock, Praveen’s father Manohar was in no condition to receive his son’s body on Sunday morning. However, even after he regained some degree of composure, he fainted while performing Praveen’s last rites at Shanthinagar crematorium.

The cremation was attended by the family’s relatives and friends, including some of Praveen’s friends.

Praveen, a Class 6 student, was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vibhuthipura on Wednesday afternoon when he was playing outside his house with his elder brother and a friend.

He was severely injured and was rushed to Manipal Hospital where he battled for his life for three days before succumbing to his injuries.

A senior police officer from HAL police station told Express that two BBMP officials and a contractor who were arrested on Friday, were booked under additional charges IPC 304A — causing death by negligence, after the boy died due to injuries. They are now out on bail.