Home Cities Bengaluru

Charging transport cess won’t help BMTC’s losses, says ex-chairman

Citizens would have to pay a two per cent cess along with the property tax, should this be implemented.

Published: 04th September 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

Recently BBMP brought up the possibility of a transport cess to compensate for the BMTC | EPS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recently, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Transport Minister DC Thammanna brought up the possibility of a transport cess to compensate for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) losses.

Citizens would have to pay a two per cent cess along with the property tax, should this be implemented. The reasons cited in reports was that BMTC incurs ` 30 crore in losses due to bad roads, which they should be compensated for.

However, BMTC’s ex-chairman, Nagaraju Yadav, believes that this is not the right way to handle the situation. “While the idea is that BBMP collect taxes to compensate for BMTC’s losses, the reality is that it won’t actually reach the BMTC entirely. Moreover, the corporation already pays a property tax for its Traffic and Transit Management Centres (TTMC) and depots. This cess will only add to it,” says Nagaraju, adding that despite being an essential service, the corporation does not receive relief from paying for diesel, water, electricity, GST, etc.

He points out that levying more such taxes or cess could burden commuters. “Ultimately, the passenger pays indirectly. Increased taxes may pass on to the commuter, who is already paying other taxes. Why should they pay for bad roads? Instead, a congestion cess must be  levied on private car and two-wheeler owners, to encourage them to take up public transport,” Nagaraju says, adding, “On one hand, we encourage Ola, Uber and the Metro. On the other hand, we increase taxes for BMTC.”

When asked about his opinion, managing director of BMTC, Ponnuraj, says, “We are not sure how the transport cess will benefit us, as the idea is not clear yet. If they collect the cess and deposit it toward the transport fund, then it will come to BMTC.  If BBMP says road construction is part of transport, then we won’t get the money.”

‘Corporation citing BMTC losses as excuse’

Transport expert from Praja RAAG and Bicycle Mayor, Sathya Sankaran, explains the possible impact it could have on people and the BMTC. He says, “The fear is that the cess collected won’t actually come back to the BMTC. It may be used up for road-widening projects, maintenance, elevated corridors, etc.” Sankaran adds, “BBMP has one job — to build good roads. They are unable to do that with the existing budget allocation, and want to charge citizens more money, citing BMTC’s losses as an excuse. As BMTC is already paying property tax on its numerous TTMCs and depots, they too worry that this will add to the burden.” There is little clarity on how the cess is expected to benefit the BMTC, and the final decision is yet to be taken by the BBMP council this week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BMTC BBMP DC Thammanna transport cess

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India