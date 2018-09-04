Five of Dandupalya gang acquitted of murder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday acquitted five members of the Dandupalya gang in connection with the murder of a woman, while convicting four of them on dacoity charges in the same case. The fifth accused has been acquitted from both murder and dacoity charges.The five were accused of murdering Geetha of Agrahara Dasarahalli on Magadi Road on November 7, 2000, and fleeing with her gold jewellery.

Kamakshipalya police have registered a case against them under murder and dacoity charges.

Dodda Hanuma, Venkatesh, Munikrishna and Nallathimma have been convicted on dacoity charges while Lakshmi has been acquitted on both charges.A division headed by Justice Ravi Malimath sentenced the four to seven years imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of `5,000 each. The trial court convicted all the five accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment for murder and dacoity on November 9, 2017.