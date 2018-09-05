Kerala student commits suicide in hostel room in Bengaluru's Hennur

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old engineering student committed suicide by hanging inside his hostel room in his college premises in Hennur in the city on Monday night. The incident came to light when his roommates broke open the door and found his body. The deceased, Hari Swaraj, a native of Kerala, was pursuing first year mechanical engineering in Vijaya Vittala College near Doddagubbi.

Hari Swaraj

According to the police, the incident took place when the victim was alone in his room and his roommate had gone to attend a birthday party in the same hostel.Swaraj had told his roommate that he was unwell and would stay in the room.

At 2.30 am, his roommate returned and knocked on the door repeatedly. When there was no response, the roommate, along with other students, broke open the door only to find Swaraj hanging from the ceiling.College authorities were alerted about the incident and Kothanur police shifted the body to Ambedkar Hospital for an autopsy.

“We are probing the case from all angles. However, it is unlikely that this is a case of ragging or any other issue within the college premises,” a police officer said .Meanwhile, Swaraj left behind a suicide note stating that he was responsible for his death. He, however, did not give any reason for the suicide.

Swaraj’s father Ramachandran, who came to the city, informed the police that Swaraj came home recently and said he was unhappy with the college atmosphere. However, he was convinced that he would adjust as time went by and was sent back.Swaraj also discussed the same thing with his friends and went into depression. The body was handed over to the family and taken to Kerala for the final rites.

Helpline

If you are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline

at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm or 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.