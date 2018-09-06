Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Teachers claim assault by Kalkere school treasurer

According to her, two of the school’s cashiers were present during the incident but they didn't come forward to help.

BENGALURU: It’s been over a year since an extra-curricular trainer claimed to have been assaulted by treasurer Frederick Jayapaul of Sunshine school, Kalkere and till date, no action has been taken by the Ramamurthy Police Station even after an FIR was filed.

Priya Sharma (name changed)

The trainer Priya Sharma (name changed) says, "I had not been paid for seven months for the work I had done. After school hours, I had approached the treasurer to enquire about my salary, but he held me by the neck. I could not breathe or shout and I ran away as soon as he left me.” Priya who was working in the school on contract basis said she did not wish to reveal her identity as she fears she might lose her job.

According to her, two of the school’s cashiers were present during the incident but they didn't come forward to help. Ruben, one of the cashiers, told City Express that he had not heard or seen any such incident occuring inside the treasurer’s office. “I just go to school, do my work and leave,” he says. However, on the contrary, an audio was released by two of the school teachers, former teacher Vijaya James and Priya where Ruben has allegedly stated that the incident was true.

“I have seen him get rough with other teachers and parents. Even I was not paid for 10 months during my term in the school,” says Vijaya. Priya says the strangling incident caused her over six months of severe pain with swelling in her neck and hands.

However, Fredrick Jayapaul denies the allegations. Speaking to City Express, he said no such incident had happened and that the claims by the teachers are false. “I did not assault anyone and all teachers were paid their salaries until August,” he adds.

A sub-inspector at Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station states that the case has been transferred to the court for further investigation.

