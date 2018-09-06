Home Cities Bengaluru

Three medical students killed in accident

The incident occurred around 1.50 am near Sannaamaanikere Railway gate.

Published: 06th September 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Three medical students of Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) college in Bengaluru died on the spot after the car in which they were travelling, met with an accident on Bengaluru-Bellary highway, near Devanahalli, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 1.50 am near Sannaamaanikere Railway gate. The car was coming towards Devanahalli from Bengaluru, when it rammed into a parked truck at the junction. Police said, the driver Kumar Raja (26), another medical student of the same college, survived with minor injuries while the other three — Prajwal (20), Bhushan (20) and Vishal (20), were killed on the spot. The trio hailed from Ramanagara, Vijayapura and Doddabelahongala districts, respectively, and their parents have been informed about the accident, police said.

The impact of the crash was such that one of the deceased youth was decapitated and his body flung outside the vehicle.Meanwhile, a case of negligent driving has been registered against Raja, who has been admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital.

