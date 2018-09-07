Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru straydog menace: Filthy drain, garbage attract animals

The attack was an accident waiting to happen due to large number of dogs in the area, say residents.

Published: 07th September 2018

Packs of stray dogs roaming freely during evening hours is a common sight in Rajajinagar area (EPS | Pushkar V)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The attack was an accident waiting to happen due to large number of dogs in the area, say residents.Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike workers captured four dogs from the area post the incident, but a large number of dogs continues to thrive in and around the locality, courtesy a filthy stormwater drain near St Mira’s School.  

M Kuppan, who works in a godown near the drain, was among those who helped shoo away the dog which attacked the children. “The rajakaluve usually has several dogs, which often come on to the streets,” he said. Even post the BBMP’s capture of dogs on Thursday morning, at least three dogs were seen inside the drain in the afternoon.

Several residents admit that the area has an issue with the number of strays, even if this is the first such incident that has occurred in the recent past in that area.A reality check revealed several dogs, some in plain sight, some sleeping beneath cars and some others within secondary drains. Evenings are when dogs accumulate, say residents.

An industrial layout in the adjoining Rajajinagar 5th Block has become home to a a large pack of at least 10 dogs which has gained notoriety. Nagaraj, a street vendor within the estate, said, “The entire pack comes out usually during evenings and roams around as one, making them more menacing.”

Dharmashree, a resident of Rajajinagar 5th Block near the layout, said dogs infest the inner streets during late nights and are often heard barking at each other.

