Stray dog terror returns to Bengaluru, five more attacked

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The terror of stray dogs returned to haunt the city on Thursday. Five persons, including two children, sustained injuries when a dog attacked them at Gubbanna Layout in Rajajinagar 6th Block on Thursday morning.

The children — a Class 9 boy and a UKG girl from St Mira's School in the area — were on their way to the school at 8.30 am when the incident occurred, according to the school authorities.Five-year-old Saisiri, the UKG girl, was reportedly bitten on her back and leg as she fell on the ground crying for help. She has been admitted to a hospital for treatment and she is said to be out of danger.

The boy, Aakash, 14, sustained bites on his right thigh and hand. Three adults, including Saisiri's grandmother, who was accompanying her, also sustained bite injuries when they rushed to rescue the kids. However, they all received minor injuries and were treated as out patients.

According to Aakash's mother Selvi, "My son told me he had just got down from an autorickshaw along with his friends about 300 metres from the school and were walking towards the school gate when suddenly, from nowhere, a dog came and attacked him and another girl (Saisiri) who was standing with her grandmother."

She said Aakash is still in a state of shock. "There is a drain near the school where a lot of garbage is dumped. There are many dogs in that area," Selvi said. In the past 10 days, there have been two separate instances of children being fatally bitten by stray dogs.

‘STERILISATION DRIVE NOT YIELDING RESULTS’

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s sterilisation drive is not enough to stem the population growth of stray dogs due to their high reproductive rate, according to a BBMP official. “A dog gives birth twice a year, with a litter of 2-10 pups at a time. Even if 6 pups survive, a dog will give birth to 12 pups in a year. That is the rate at which they increase,” the official said. BBMP Mayor Sampath Raj said officials have been instructed to collect details pertaining to strays dogs and submit a report by Saturday.

‘ATTACKS rise during breeding season’

Bengaluru: Canine psychologist Amrut Hiranya said several such attacks occur during the breeding season during which dogs are more aggressive. “Even home bred dogs might attack during this time, which is why most dogs need to be sterilised,” he said. Dogs breed twice a year during the months of September-October and February-March. If sterilised dogs too are attacking people, then Amrut said the issue could be territorial or related to food.Dr Pavan Kumar, a veterinary surgeon from Cessna Lifeline Veterinary Hospital, said dogs do not specifically target kids more, unless there is some provocation.