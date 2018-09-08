Aero India 2019 to remain in Bengaluru, says Centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After many weeks of suspense in which the Union Government refused to divulge if the country's biggest airshow, Aero India 2019, would be moved out of Bengaluru, the Government on Saturday finally confirmed that the biennial air show would be held in the city this time around as well.

The New Indian Express had first reported on discussions that were afoot to move the air show, which has been hosted by Bengaluru since the past several iterations, to a new venue, most likely located in Uttar Pradesh.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also fuelled the suspense when she had said that several cities had requested to host the show and had refused to commit on dates or the venue so far.

On Saturday, a statement by the Ministry of Defence said, "The Government has decided to hold the Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru from 20-24 February 2019. The Department of Defence Production is committed to make this a successful and result oriented show."

This statement lays to rest any chances of the air show being advanced as well to be held in 2018 itself, another topic which was discussed by the Ministry.

The 5-day event will have a trade exhibition combined with public air shows.

"Besides global leaders and big investors in aerospace industry, the show will also see participation by think-tanks from across the world. Besides giving fillip to the domestic aviation industry it would further the cause of Make in India," the Defence Ministry statement said.